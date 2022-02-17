Short Interest in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Declines By 19.4%

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 185,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 22,040 shares of EzFill stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get EzFill alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZFL. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in EzFill during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EzFill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EzFill in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EzFill during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46. EzFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.