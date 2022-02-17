Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Increases By 40.8%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during trading on Thursday. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Impact Trust (DDHRF)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.