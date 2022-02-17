Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Expands By 51.5%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 184,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

DAKT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 2,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,297. Daktronics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $164.48 million for the quarter.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

