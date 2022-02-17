Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Grows By 48.5%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the third quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth $1,721,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.