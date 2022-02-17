Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Decreases By 19.2%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,668,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,031,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 446,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.