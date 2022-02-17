Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Decreases By 19.2%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,668,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,031,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 446,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.