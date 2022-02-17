Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Drops By 33.2%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $15.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,653.51. 1,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,721.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,260.00 and a 1 year high of $1,919.99.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.