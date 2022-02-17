Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Increases By 36.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,556.5 days.

Shares of CHPXF stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

