Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expands By 60.1%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ BBI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 37,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,313,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.07.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
