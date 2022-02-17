Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expands By 60.1%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ BBI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 37,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,313,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 442,490 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 18.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 609,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

