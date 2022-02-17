Short Interest in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Expands By 37.4%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 282,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 million, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,129,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Boqii by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boqii by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.