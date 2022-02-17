Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declines By 35.9%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AFBI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In related news, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $62,105.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,058 shares of company stock worth $208,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Affinity Bancshares
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
