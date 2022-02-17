Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declines By 35.9%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AFBI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $62,105.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,058 shares of company stock worth $208,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

