Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Grows By 31.5%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACRHF stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Acreage has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

