Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,075.00

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,200.42.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $26.85 on Thursday, hitting $720.00. 55,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,362.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1-year low of $720.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

