ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.48.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

