Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Director Purchases C$22,800.00 in Stock

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Director Leon Binedell purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$125,400.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$238.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.04. Sherritt International Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several brokerages have commented on S. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

