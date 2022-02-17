SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of SFL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 87,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

SFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SFL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 515,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

