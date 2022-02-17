Service Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

