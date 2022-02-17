Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 342,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,240,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Specifically, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $179,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock worth $2,699,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $883.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 905,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Senseonics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,553,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

