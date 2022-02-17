Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNRH stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after buying an additional 708,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,339,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
