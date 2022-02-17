Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNRH stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after buying an additional 708,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,339,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.