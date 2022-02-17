Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.
Select Medical stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
