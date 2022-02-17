SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.58 Million

Brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $485.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.20 million and the highest is $494.80 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

