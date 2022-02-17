SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.27) to GBX 1,600 ($21.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

SEGRO stock remained flat at $$17.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

