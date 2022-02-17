Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.50. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.