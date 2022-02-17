Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.50. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.76.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
