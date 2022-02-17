Scry.info Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $38,016.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105618 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

