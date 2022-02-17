Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($81.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of G24 opened at €52.14 ($59.25) on Thursday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €50.70 ($57.61) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of €57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

