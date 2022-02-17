Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

STNG opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $950.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

