Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $58,040,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

