Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,986 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.78% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $74,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

