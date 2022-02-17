Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,360.0 days.

SBSNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $$29.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

