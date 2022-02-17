Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $22.35

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $21.34. Sasol shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 4,267 shares changing hands.
SSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
