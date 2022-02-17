Sangoma Technologies Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STC. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$148,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

