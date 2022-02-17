Sandra Macquillan Sells 10,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after buying an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after buying an additional 104,231 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

