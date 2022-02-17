Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Salzgitter stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.