Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €28.50 ($32.39) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.96 ($37.45).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded up €1.92 ($2.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching €35.78 ($40.66). 480,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €22.39 ($25.44) and a twelve month high of €37.12 ($42.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.