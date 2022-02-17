Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Shares Up 3.3%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.85. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

