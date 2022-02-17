Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Shares Up 3.3%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.85. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salvatore Ferragamo (SFRGF)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.