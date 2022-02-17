Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 3,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 1,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft, aircraft maintenance, and other miscellaneous services.

