Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,276 ($17.27). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,261 ($17.06), with a volume of 382,517 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.59) to GBX 1,470 ($19.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safestore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.42).

Get Safestore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,325.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.65), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($201,833.18).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.