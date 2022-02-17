Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SABR opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its position in Sabre by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sabre by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

