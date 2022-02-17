Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Ryder System stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,360,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

