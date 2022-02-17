Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.69

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.69 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.19). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £163.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94.
About Ryanair (LON:RYA)
Read More
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.