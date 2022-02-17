Ryan J. Watts Sells 9,491 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $329,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 252.38 and a beta of 1.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.