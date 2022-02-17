Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Sets New 1-Year High at $316.00

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.26), with a volume of 1143590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.25).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £811.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.46.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.