RSK Infrastructure Framework 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.04 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $133.09 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

