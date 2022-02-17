RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. RPT Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.05 EPS.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 695,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.