Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $477.79

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 477.79 ($6.47) and traded as low as GBX 428.30 ($5.80). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 437.90 ($5.93), with a volume of 7,708,807 shares trading hands.

RMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 676.73 ($9.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 479.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 477.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

