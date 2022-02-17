Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

