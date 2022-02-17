Royal Bank of Canada Sells 55,229 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.79% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $48,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares during the period.

FV opened at $47.98 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

