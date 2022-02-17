Royal Bank of Canada Sells 37,577 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,577 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $56,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $245,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 52,388 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,176,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.