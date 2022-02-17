Royal Bank of Canada Sells 125,269 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,269 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $54,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,138 shares of company stock worth $21,500,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $144.10.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.