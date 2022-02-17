Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,139,733 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,139,733 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AES were worth $49,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

