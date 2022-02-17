Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.56) to GBX 1,737 ($23.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.12) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.50) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.12) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WH Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,051 ($27.75).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,650 ($22.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -26.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.81. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($27.93).

In other news, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,826.79).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

